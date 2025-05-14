Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,888,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,763,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,407,000 after buying an additional 1,368,362 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,801,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,429,000 after buying an additional 938,655 shares in the last quarter.

CGGR stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

