CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Trading Up 6% – Still a Buy?

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 14,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm has a market cap of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. CCA Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

