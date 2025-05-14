Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. Celanese has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $161.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.79%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

