Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Cellectis Stock Down 6.6%

CLLS stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.11.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 234.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,547,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cellectis by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

