Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Holdings Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of Churchill Downs worth $53,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average is $121.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

Churchill Downs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Grissom acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. This trade represents a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

