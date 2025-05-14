Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Confluent Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $23.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Confluent has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,197,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,130.12. This trade represents a 74.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $7,516,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $14,628,937.04. This represents a 33.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,260,746 shares of company stock worth $39,702,750 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

