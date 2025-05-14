ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.44%. On average, analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.16. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ClearSign Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

