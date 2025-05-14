Comerica Bank Acquires 4,110 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1,078.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 151,090 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance
PTNQ stock opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.68.
About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
