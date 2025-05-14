Comerica Bank Acquires 68,725 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,725 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,163,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,915,000 after purchasing an additional 576,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,233,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,415,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,593,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 128,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,469,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 1,935,983 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $66,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,500.21. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock worth $123,957 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.77.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

