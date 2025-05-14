Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 125.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4,307.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 58,326 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,404,000.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $137.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

