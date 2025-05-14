Comerica Bank Buys 1,047 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 208,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 151,315 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,320.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 133,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 124,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

