Comerica Bank Buys 1,379 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in CBIZ by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CBIZ by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Friday, April 25th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $468,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.91. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $90.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.18. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $838.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

