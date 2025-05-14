Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 41,791 Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CON. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CON stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

