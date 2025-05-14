Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. This represents a 42.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $5,182,513.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,529.72. The trade was a 45.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE PBI opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $493.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

