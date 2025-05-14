Comerica Bank Has $713,000 Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Visteon were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Visteon by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,072,000 after buying an additional 43,236 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Visteon by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,560,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

VC stock opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $84.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visteon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.58.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

