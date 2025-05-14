Comerica Bank Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $4,360,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ArcBest by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,328,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ArcBest by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 52,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Down 0.6%

ARCB stock opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $129.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $97.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

