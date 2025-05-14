Comerica Bank Has $795,000 Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,719,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $53,860,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,077,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,011,000 after buying an additional 1,301,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,463,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, CFO David Mcconnell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,929.69. This trade represents a 3.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. This represents a 26.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $193,280. Insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $715.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.50 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is -81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.