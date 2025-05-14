Comerica Bank Has $888,000 Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Apogee Enterprises worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. Singular Research raised Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $903.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.99. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $345.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

