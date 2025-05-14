Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.79.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

