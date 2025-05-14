Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CTS were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $15,852,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,439,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,218,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,956,000 after acquiring an additional 73,435 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 57,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.72 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

