Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Deluxe worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Deluxe by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 91.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Deluxe by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Deluxe by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Sidoti raised Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 3,926 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,398.95. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Performance

DLX opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $723.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

See Also

