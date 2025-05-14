Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 193.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HELO. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,045,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,945 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.5%

HELO opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

