Comerica Bank Sells 20,579 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Comerica Bank cut its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,579 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $6,284,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,019,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 294,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 2.24.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MP. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,851. This trade represents a 20.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $13,115,104.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,153,158 shares in the company, valued at $405,650,039.66. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,792 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

