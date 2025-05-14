Comerica Bank Sells 506 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Century Communities news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,786.66. The trade was a 21.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE CCS opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

