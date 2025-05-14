Comerica Bank Sells 62 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Graham were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Graham alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Graham by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Graham by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of GHC opened at $983.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.91. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $683.00 and a one year high of $1,015.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $934.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $921.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on GHC

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.