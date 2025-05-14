Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 367,835 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,877,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,918 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.66. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RUN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,952.30. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $114,087.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,820.46. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,944. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

