Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,160 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 2.4%

TRIP stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 783.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRIP. Mizuho raised Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIP

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.