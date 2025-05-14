Comparing Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Sezzle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of Sezzle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sezzle has a beta of 8.41, meaning that its share price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 2 1 3.33 Rimini Street 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sezzle and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sezzle presently has a consensus target price of $61.42, indicating a potential downside of 32.17%. Rimini Street has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. Given Rimini Street’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Sezzle.

Profitability

This table compares Sezzle and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle 25.29% 101.18% 18.90% Rimini Street -7.87% -83.26% 10.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sezzle and Rimini Street”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle $271.13 million 11.34 $7.10 million $2.96 30.59 Rimini Street $426.21 million 0.77 $26.06 million ($0.37) -9.65

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sezzle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sezzle beats Rimini Street on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks. In addition, the company provides Sezzle Virtual Card that allows consumers to access the Sezzle Platform in the form of close-end installment loans and shop with merchants that are not integrated with Sezzle; Sezzle Anywhere, a paid subscription service that allows consumers to use their Sezzle Virtual Card at any merchant online or in-store; Sezzle Premium, a paid subscription service that allows its consumers to access large, non-integrated premium merchants; and Sezzle Up, an opt-in feature of the Sezzle Platform. Further, it offers Long-Term Lending through collaboration with third-party lenders and Product Innovation. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients’ enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs; and Rimini Custom, a program that expands support and related services to a broader portfolio of enterprise software. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and Fortune Global 100 companies across various industries. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

