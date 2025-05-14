Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

NYSE:CMP opened at $19.73 on Monday. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $818.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.96 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 361.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

