Contrasting Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) & ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) and ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Salesforce and ServiceTitan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salesforce 15.96% 12.34% 7.65% ServiceTitan N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salesforce and ServiceTitan”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salesforce $37.90 billion 7.34 $4.14 billion $6.36 45.47 ServiceTitan $771.88 million 12.31 N/A N/A N/A

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than ServiceTitan.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Salesforce shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Salesforce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Salesforce and ServiceTitan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salesforce 1 5 32 5 2.95 ServiceTitan 0 4 10 1 2.80

Salesforce currently has a consensus price target of $350.56, indicating a potential upside of 21.23%. ServiceTitan has a consensus price target of $118.23, indicating a potential downside of 3.90%. Given Salesforce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Salesforce is more favorable than ServiceTitan.

Summary

Salesforce beats ServiceTitan on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale. In addition, its platform offering comprise a flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business workflow and apps with customer; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, an intelligent productivity platform. The company's marketing services enables companies to plan, personalize, automate, and optimize customer marketing journey, connecting interaction, and connected products; and commerce services, which empowers shopping experience across various customer touchpoint, such as mobile, web, social, and stores and provides click-to-code tools that offers customers to build and deploy solutions. Further, its analytics offering includes Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution for range of enterprise use cases and intelligent analytics with AI models, spot trends, predict outcomes, creates summaries, timely recommendations, and take action from any device; and integration service including MuleSoft, which provides building blocks to deliver end-to-end and connected experiences. Additionally, the company provides data cloud, a hyperscale data engine native to Salesforce; vertical services to meet the needs of customers in industries, such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and automotive and government; and offers salesforce starter for small and medium-sized businesses. Salesforce, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc. engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

