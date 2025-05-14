Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,711,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $1,186,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,484,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,678,040. This trade represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 385,307 shares of company stock valued at $15,679,910. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

