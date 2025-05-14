Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Approximately 15,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 128,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Critical Metals Stock Down 2.6%

The stock has a market cap of £608,192.00, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 591.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.14.

Critical Metals (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (1.75) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Critical Metals had a negative return on equity of 130.81% and a negative net margin of 5,636.57%.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals is focused on acquiring and developing brownfield mining opportunities in the high-value critical metals space. The Company is focused on advancing low CAPEX and OPEX near-term production opportunities in order to generate short-term cash flow and build significant value for shareholders.

