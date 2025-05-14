Cullinan Therapeutics (CGEM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.
Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Cullinan Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7%
NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.07. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $28.11.
Insider Transactions at Cullinan Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGEM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on CGEM
About Cullinan Therapeutics
Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cullinan Therapeutics
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.