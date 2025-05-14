Cullinan Therapeutics (CGEM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Cullinan Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.07. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $41,754.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,618.92. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 12,529 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $106,872.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,197.13. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGEM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CGEM

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.