Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 214.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7%

CGEM opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $449.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.07. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $41,754.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,618.92. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $106,872.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,197.13. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 1,214.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

