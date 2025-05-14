Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUFGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57. 15,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 31,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

