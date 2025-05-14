DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Earns Neutral Rating from Guggenheim

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

NYSE:DXC opened at $16.95 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

