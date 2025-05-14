Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $141.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 377.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.