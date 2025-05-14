e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Position Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,616 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $54,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE:ELF opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average is $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $219.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,973.12. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,257.60. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,974,536. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

