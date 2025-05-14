Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) versus Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tamboran Resources and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamboran Resources N/A N/A N/A Ecopetrol 12.92% 8.66% 3.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tamboran Resources and Ecopetrol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamboran Resources 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ecopetrol 1 2 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Tamboran Resources presently has a consensus price target of $36.60, suggesting a potential upside of 79.41%. Ecopetrol has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.76%. Given Tamboran Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tamboran Resources is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

This table compares Tamboran Resources and Ecopetrol”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamboran Resources N/A N/A -$21.92 million N/A N/A Ecopetrol $133,393.43 billion 0.00 $25.27 billion $2.09 4.12

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Tamboran Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

