Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stake Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,222,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,284,000 after buying an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,041,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,600,000 after buying an additional 355,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,166,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,183,000 after acquiring an additional 74,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,514,000 after acquiring an additional 253,014 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPC opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $580.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

