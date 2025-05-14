Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.60.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $95.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,859.33. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $27,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,414.24. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,703. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 127,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.