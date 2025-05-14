EnerSys (ENS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect EnerSys to post earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $973.45 million for the quarter.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $112.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.35.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

