EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $60,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $187.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day moving average is $210.99. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

