EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.50.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $187.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,280,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 37.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,569,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,674,000 after purchasing an additional 965,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 98.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $173,053,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $166,906,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

