EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Shares Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.62. 12,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 36,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EpicQuest Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of EpicQuest Education Group International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

