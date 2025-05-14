Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $22.70 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 10.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

