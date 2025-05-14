European Wax Center (EWCZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

