Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.78.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,559,000 after acquiring an additional 351,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,470,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,500,000 after acquiring an additional 226,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,550,000 after acquiring an additional 517,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,352,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,259,000 after acquiring an additional 333,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ES stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.74%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.