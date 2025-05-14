Evogene (EVGN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Evogene to post earnings of ($0.51) per share and revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.78. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Evogene has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

