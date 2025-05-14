Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.
Evolv Technologies Stock Performance
Evolv Technologies stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $724.17 million, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.
About Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
