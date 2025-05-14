Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $724.17 million, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.